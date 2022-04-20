Ujjain: Thieves decamp with Rs 3L cash, jewellery even as family sleeps

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Cash and jewellery worth about Rs 3 lakh were stolen from a cupboard on the first floor of a house that had people sleeping on the ground and the open terrace on top of the house. The theft took place on the intervening night of Monday-Tuesday in the Ramvilas Ki Chawl located in Bahadurganj area. The victim’s family was sleeping on the open terrace on the roof while his mother was sleeping on the ground floor at the time of the theft.

It is suspected that the miscreant entered the house of vegetable trader Ravi Harod through the roof and fled after committing the crime. Ravi, who operates a shop in Freeganj vegetable market, had brought home Rs 20, 000 in cash from the shop.

His wife Sangeeta had kept this money in a cupboard on the first floor. The cupboard already had some jewellery. The whole family was sleeping on the open terrace because of the heat. The shutter on the ground floor was locked.

On Tuesday morning, Sangeeta had gone to Mahakaleshwar temple to offer ‘Hariom jal’ to the presiding deity as per her routine. When she returned around 7 am, all the contents of the cupboard were scattered and cash and jewellery were missing. The cost of the ornaments was Rs 3 lakh.

According to Sangeeta, who makes flower garlands, a total of five people live in the house. While she and her husband and two children live on the second floor, her mother-in-law Lakshmibai lives on the ground floor. The middle floor houses the kitchen and the storeroom. The mother-in-law was on the ground floor after having dinner on Monday night. Sangeeta, her children and her husband were sleeping on the roof terrace. When she went inside by opening the kitchen door at around 7 am, the cupboards and storeroom items were scattered. and cash and the jewellery were missing.

It is suspected that some miscreant came inside through the terrace and committed the theft by opening the lock. Harod has expressed apprehension that someone from the locality has carried out the theft. According to him, in five days three houses in the locality have been robbed. The Central Kotwali police are investigating the case.

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 10:02 AM IST