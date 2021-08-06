Ujjain: Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav; ‘Our heroes braved dire odds to make India free’

Ujjain: A symposium on the role of Malwa in the India’s struggle for Independence was organised by Vikram University at Shalaka Gallery Auditorium on Friday under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Addressing the symposium, VC Prof. Pandey said that people of the country had to pay a big price to get freedom. Our heroes have made us free by facing dire situations. May the young generation remember the great sacrifice of the freedom fighters. The Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations is an opportunity to remember the unknown and unheard martyrs, due to which we are enjoying freedom today.

The guests also released the Public Economics authored by Dr Dharmendra Singh, a guest teacher of the University.

Keynote speaker Dr. RC Thakur, Director and currency scientist of Ashwini Research Institute, Mahidpur said that several heroes of Mahidpur in Malwa contributed to the freedom struggle. The revolutionaries of Mahidpur not only awakened the spirit of independence in Malwa, they had also established supremacy over the fort of Agra. In 1941, many of the fighters who had attended the Praja Mandal session at Mahidpur were imprisoned. The present generation should visit the places of dedication and sacrifice of immortal fighters. During the freedom struggle, there was also a struggle over currency. The British had forced many states of the country to print the pictures and names of the British rulers on the coins. History needs to be rewritten today, he added.

Professor Shailendra Kumar Sharma said that the revolution of 1857 was a national revolution. It was a natural expression of the anger of the Indians who had been in the shackles of slavery for centuries. Important dimensions of this revolution are revealed through oral literature. Sondhwad-Malvanchal has played an extraordinary role in Mahasamar. The sacrifices of Veer Amar ji, Abhay ji, Lalji, Hira Singh Jamadar of Mahidpur, Samiyat Khan of Alot, Farid Khan, Bapu Khan Dandi of Karnali, Agar and the rebellious soldiers of Mahidpur Cantonment have not gone in vain. The sacrifice of these ranbankurs played an unforgettable role in returning the lost glory of the Indians. They opened the eyes of the British rulers and feudatories on the one hand, while forcing them to change their customs and policies. After this revolution, the extensive changes made by the British power in the administrative and economic field point to the fact that the Great Summer of 1857 shook them from within.

Registrar Dr Prashant Puranik said that the first revolt against the British was led by the farmers. The common people, soldiers, sadhus and princely statesmen of small and big princely states played important role in the freedom movement. Revolutionaries like Sadashiv Rao Nekhulkar of Malwa, Hira Singh Jamadar made unforgettable contributions. Cities like Mahidpur, Mhow, Barwani, Mandleshwar, Shujalpur, Agar in Malwa have been the centres of activities of the revolutionaries. Many revolutionaries of Malwa made a remarkable contribution to the independence of Goa.

Dr Dhirendra Solanki said that in 1805 there was a treaty of revolutionaries. A coin was issued in his memory, which is important archaeological evidence of that period. Raja Bakhtawar Singh of Amjhera sacrificed his life for the freedom. Revolutionaries like Chandrashekhar Azad, Sardar Bhagat Singh had stayed at the residence of Padma Bhushan Pt. Suryanarayan Vyas in Ujjain. Balkrishna Sharma Naveen, the poet of national consciousness of Malwa, had a deep friendship with the revolutionaries. King Bhau Mahakal of Ujjain made a unique sacrifice for the liberation of Goa.

