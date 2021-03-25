Ujjain: Vikram University organises essay competition,debate under Azadi ka Amrut Mahaotsav

Ujjain: Under Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav, Vikarm University(VU) organised a debate and essay competition on Thursday. Vice-chancellor Akhilesh Kumar Pandy was the chief guest while in-charge registrar Dr DK Bagga and Prof Shailendra Kumar Sharma were the special guests.

In his address vice-chancellor Pandey underscored the need to make the youth aware about the sacrifices of freedom fighters. Dr Bagga and Prof Sharma also invoked the sacrifices made by the freedom fighters. Students from over 20 colleges participated in essay contest. The programme was conducted by Dr Mukesh Shah while vote of thanks was delivered by Dr Hemant Lodwal.