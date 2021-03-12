Ujjain: GGPGC organises Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav

Ujjain: The Amrut Mahotsav of Freedom was organised by the Government Girls Post-graduate College on Friday.

The gathering including students and staff viewed the live telecast of the inaugural program of Amrut Mahotsav on the anniversary of Dandi March by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the virtual classroom.

It was followed by a seminar organised by history department. The head of the department of History Dr Ravindra Bhardwaj narrated the various nuances of the contribution of Mahatma Gandhiji in the freedom struggle. He enlightened the audience with the fine details of the various movements launched by Gandhi from 1917 to 1947.

Dr Ranjana Sharma talked about the history of Dandi March and its significance in the history of the world. She further told the students that 390 km-long Dandi March was enough to weaken the foundation of the mighty British empire.

In her presidential address principal Dr Anita Manchandia said that this is an important program to remember Mahatma and his teachings. She also shared activities planned by the college between March 12 and April 5. Dr Sadhna Nirbhay Programme conducted and proposed the vote of thanks.