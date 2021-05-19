Ujjain: After CM announces setting up of Medical College, public representatives, local leaders jostle to take credit

Ujjain: During his visit to the review the Covid-19 situation during the second wave, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s announced that a Government Medical College would soon be set up in the city.

The expert here, however, are doubtful about the feasibility of the project.

They cite the snail-paced work of Medical Colleges in Mandsaur and Neemuch, both of which were announced three years ago as a case in point.

Secondly, approval from Central government is needed for the opening of a medical college. The Central government decides in which state and where will a medical college be opened.

Rules governing launch of Medical colleges keep varying according to the circumstances.

MLA Paras Jain proposed for opening up a Medical College in 2013. But the proposal was rejected as back then there was a rule that a government medical college cannot be opened in places which already have a private medical college. In the light of this rule, a college was opened in Ratlam district of the division.

But, recently, the above stated rule was revoked and due to this a government medical college was approved in Shivpuri.

Another rule said that there three districts can have only one Medical College. This rule was also changed in 2018.

This led to approval of medical in Mandsaur and Neemuch.

Process

The Central government will seek a proposal to open a medical college in the State. A proposal of Ujjain’s college will be submitted as per Since the CM’s announcement. For infra of medical college, the Central and State government will contribute in 50 per cent each. On an average, Rs 500 crore is spent on the infra of a medical college. This was, Madhya Pradesh will have to shell out Rs 250 crore from its coffers.

However, the State and Central government are reeling under the financial stress caused by Covid-19. As per experts the economic conditions are not likely to improve for the next 2 years. In such a situation, it can be assumed that at present, the status of this announcement will be limited only to a proposal, said an expert.