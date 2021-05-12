Ujjain: ABBS asks collector to act against cops who mistreated Brahmins

Ujjain: A delegation of the Akhil Bharatiya Brahmin Samaj (ABBS), under the leadership of its president Pt Surendra Chaturvedi, met collector Asheesh Singh and SP Satyendra Kumar Shukla at Bhrahaspati Bhawan on Wednesday.

Expressing anger and displeasure over the action taken by the police administration against the Tirtha Purohits (practicing Brahmins) recently, demanded action against the guilty policemen. They requested permission for performing pind-daan, asthi visarjan etc rituals at Siddhnnath Ghat and Ram Ghat in compliance with Covid-19 guidelines.

Collector and SP assured to take a decision in this regard soon and to give permission in this regard with conditions. Tarun Upadhyay, Yogesh Vyas, Gaurav Upadhyay Dharmadhikari, Vijay Dixit, Yash Joshi, Amritesh Trivedi, Ved Prakash Trivedi and Hemant Shastri were included in the delegation.