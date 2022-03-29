Ujjain: 500 students participate in Vedic Mantra Antakshari

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): At the launch of Vikramotsav, state ministry of culture and Anusthan Mandapam Jyotish Academy organised Vedic Mantra Antakshari on Monday. The event is being organised annually for the last 17 years.

The programme was organised at Baba Gumandev Hanuman temple complex located on Piplinaka Road.

Organisation president Pandit Chandan Shyamnarayan Vyas said a divine ceremony of Mantra Antakshari based on the mantras of Shukla Yajurveda Samhita was organised in the temple city. More than 500 students from all the major Vedic schools of Indore and surrounding areas participated in the Antakshari. Minister for higher education, Dr Mohan Yadav was the chief guest and Maharshi Panini Sanskrit Vedic University V-C professor Vijay Kumar presided over the event. Life management guru Pandit Vijay Shankar Mehta also marked his presence. On the occasion, Vikramaditya Shodh Peeth's former director Dr Bhagwati Lal Rajpurohit and Vikram University former V-C professor Bal Krishna Sharma were the 'sarasvat atithi'. Vikramaditya Shodh Peeth director Ram Tiwari and Kalidas Academy’s director in charge Dr Santosh Pandya were the special guests.

At the onset, all the Vedic teachers and students along with the guests offered prayers to Baba Gumandev Hanumanji. The guest started the programme by worshipping the Vedas and lighting the traditional lamp and garlanding the picture of Pandit Shyam Narayan Vyas.

A Kathak performance on Neel Saraswati Satratra was also presented by Indore child artist Jayatra Dave.

The winning team in the competition was presented with a certificate along with a cash prize. Along with this, the 'acharyas' of all the major Vedic schools were felicitated with citations and mementoes. Umesh Sharma, Jai Narayan and Nagesh Sharma judged the competitions. Lalita Tripura Sundari Veda Vidyapeeth of Ujjain secured first position, while Maharishi's Kanva Veda Vidyalaya stood second and Swami Girijanand Saraswati Veda Pathshala Vidya Dham Indore secured the third position. The programme was conducted by Dr Patanjali Pandey and vote of thanks was presented by the vice president of the organisation, Dr Shraddha Vyas.

