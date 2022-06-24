Ujjain: 5-day ‘Maharudrabhishek’ begins at Mahakal Temple for good rainfall

Collector Asheesh Singh and his wife perform rituals on the first day of ‘Maharudrabhishek’ |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple is one of the 12 Jyotirlingas in the country where rituals are performed every year for the good rainfall. This year also the Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee (MTMC) is hosting the five-day ‘Maharudrabhishek’.

The rituals began at 11 am for the welfare of the people and good rains, which will continue till June 27. Under the guidance of chief priest Pt Ghanshyam Sharma, in this ritual, Lord Mahakal will be continuously anointed with thousands of water streams. Maharudrabhishek will be performed for 5 days by 55 Brahmins including 16 pujaris and 22 purohits. ‘Havanatmanak’ rituals will also take place on the Purnahuti day.

On the first day of Maharudrabhishek rituals, Asheesh Singh, collector and ex-officio president of the MTMC along with his wife started the ceremony by worshiping the Mahakal Jyotirlingam and Shringi Rishi. MTMC administrator Ganesh Kumar Dhakad members Pt Pradeep Guru, Rajendra Sharma and Pt Ram Sharma were also present.

Priests informed that Shringi Rishi has special importance in the ritual. Shringi Rishi had a horn from his birth on his forehead, due to which he got the name Shringi Rishi. Indradev is pleased with the call of the sage and because of this the idol of Shringi Rishi is also being anointed with Lord Mahakal with a continuous thousand streams of water and is being anointed by the Brahmins with Parjanyas mantras.