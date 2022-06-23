Bhopal: Weaknesses, strengths of teachers in online and offline teaching discussed

Smita Matai |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Smita Matai from Orient Black Swan Bhopal discussed the weaknesses and strengths of the teacher during the online and offline teaching-learning process.

It was part of an orientation programme and seminar on ‘Hybrid Learning’ at Campion School Arera Colony in the city recently. The event was organised for all the teachers of the primary and secondary sections of school to guide the teachers and how to transform teachers into learning, experimental and creative for students.

She also talked about the changing face of teaching, the role of effective communication (Verbal/Non-Verbal), personality development and management.

The event began with an introductory session of this orientation programme seminar by resource person Smita. She threw light on Hybrid learning, followed by Experiential learning, practical knowledge. The major components of the orientation programme were based on various thoughts and ideas.

The Resource person also highlighted information technology, computer awareness, communication skills, creativity, leadership, team building and work culture qualities of an effective teacher, code of conduct, accountability and empowerment, Student guidance and counselling which are essential for the expected result.

At the end of the seminar, each participant explored and understood the fundamental elements of being an effective educator or teacher of every subject.