Bhopal: CM Shivraj dances to the tunes of tribal folk songs to celebrate Draupadi Murmu's candidature

Murmu has been chosen by the BJP as presidential candidate

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, June 23, 2022, 02:07 PM IST
article-image
Draupadi Murmu was declared as the NDA candidate for the presidential post. If elected, she will be the first woman tribal mem | Twitter/@dhaval241086

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) To celebrate the top party leadership's decision of handpicking Draupadi Murmu as the party presidential choice, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, here on Thursday danced to the tribal tunes along with the tribal community members at CM House. VD SHarma, the BJP state head also remained in the company. Its not only an honour for Murmu but also for the entire tribal community of the country. Gratitude towards the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the central leadership. To add the BJP had organised an event to express gratitude towards party leadership for picking Murmu as the presidential choice. A tribal sister will take the topmost constitutional post. "She will lead the three arms of the defence forces and will be the constitutional head."

article-image

