Watch video: Draupadi Murmu, BJP's presidential candidate, sweeps temple floor

Draupadi Murmu was declared as the NDA candidate for the presidential post. If elected, she will be the first woman tribal mem | Twitter/@dhaval241086

On Wednesday, news agency ANI released a video clip showing the BJP's presidential pick Droupadi Murmu was on Wednesday seen sweeping the floor of a Shiv temple in Rairangpur in Mayurbhanj district in her home state of Odisha.

In the clip, Murmu could be seen outside the temple with a broom in hand and occupied with cleaning rituals. She later also visited a tribal worship place called 'Jahira' in the state.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Earlier today, the Centre provided round-the-clock Z+ security cover by armed CRPF personnel to the NDA presidential candidate, as befitting her new status. The CRPF commandos took over the security of Murmu early this morning, a senior officer told PTI.

On Tuesday, BJP President J.P. Nadda announced that Murmu, a tribal leader of the party from Odisha, will be the ruling NDA's candidate for the upcoming presidential polls. The decision was taken following a meeting of the party's parliamentary board, which included Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior leaders.

A former governor of Jharkhand, 64-year-old Murmu, if elected, will be the first person from Odisha and the first tribal woman to hold the position of President of India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that Murmu's "understanding of policy matters and compassionate nature will greatly benefit" the country.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"Droupadi Murmu Ji has devoted her life to serving society and empowering the poor, downtrodden as well as the marginalised. She has rich administrative experience and had an outstanding gubernatorial tenure. I am confident she will be a great President of our nation," the Prime Minister tweeted.