Who is Draupadi Murmu? All you need to know about BJP's choice for Presidential polls

The BJP-led NDA on Tuesday announced former Jharkhand governor and tribal leader Draupadi Murmu's name as the Presidential candidate for the upcoming elections against joint oppostion candidate - Yashwant Sinha.

Here's all you need to know about Draupadi Murmu:

Personal life:

Draupadi was born on 20 June 1958 in Baidaposi village of Mayurbhanj district in Odisha. Her father's name is Biranchi Narayan Tudu. She belongs to Santal family, a tribal ethnic group.

Murmu was married to Shyam Charan Murmu. The couple had two sons and a daughter. Draupadi Murmu's life has been marked by personal tragedies and the loss of husband and two sons.

Political career of Draupadi:

During the Bharatiya Janata Party and Biju Janata Dal coalition government in Odisha, she was the Minister of State with independent charge for Commerce and Transport from March 6, 2000 to August 6, 2002 and Fisheries and Animal Resources Development from August 6, 2002 to May 16, 2004. She was former Odisha Minister and an MLA from Rairangpur assembly constituency in the years 2000 and 2004.

She is the first woman Governor of Jharkhand. She is the first woman and tribal leader from Odisha to be appointed a governor in an Indian state.

The voting for the Presidential poll is scheduled to be held on July 18 and counting to be held on July 21. June 29 is the last date for filing the nomination.