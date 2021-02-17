Ujjain: 4 booked for selling same plot thrice

Ujjain: Four colonisers have been booked for developing illegal colony in Kanipura area in Ujjain and selling the same plot to 3 customers.

Jiwajiganj police have registered an FIR against all the accused sections 420,406 and 34 of IPC. The colonisers developed an illegal residential colony in the name of Padmawati Avenue at Kanipura Road.

As per police, Rajendra Mehta resident of Nayapura purchased a residential plot in Padmawati Avenue colony in 2011 and paid Rs1.65 lakh to the colonisers. The colonisers gave him a receipt for the amount but did not register the plot in his name.

After sometime the colonisers sold the same plot to Reena Dewada and finally the same plot was sold to Vijay Sharma resident of Piplinaka area by the colonisers. The colonisers also registered the plot in Vijay Sharma’s name.

The first purchaser of the plot Rajendra Mehta lodged a complaint against colony developers Ashwin Mehata, Gourv Garg residents of Makodiyaam area, Ashwin Kasliwal of Fazalpura and Rameshwar Khandelwal.

After a probe the Jiwajiganj police found that colony Padmavati Avenue was developed illegally and aforesaid colonisers cheated have many other customers in the same way.