Bhopal: Government plans action against societies committing fraud on land buyers: Minister Bhadoria

BHOPAL: Cooperatives minister Arvind Singh Bhadoria has said that stringent action will be taken against the house construction societies involved in committing fraud.

He made the above remark at a meeting of officers on Sunday.

A plan has been prepared to take action against unscrupulous house construction societies, the minister said.

He further said those had put in their hard-earned money to buy plots would get their lands.

His doors are always open to make complaints against those house construction societies which commit fraud, said Bhadoria. Such cases will be taken seriously, he said. He also issued instructions to officers about it.