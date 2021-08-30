Ujjain: 2 killed, 3 injured as pickup rams into tree

Ujjain: A pickup on the way from Ujjain to Runija collided with a tree near Kharsodkhurd. Two people died in the accident, while three people were injured. All the people belonged to Mali community and were coming to Ujjain for business.

Moolchand’s son Jagdish, Prakash Lal’s son Amrit, Badrilal’s son Ramkishan, Prakash Chauhan, residents of Runija from pickup number MP 13 GA 4532, were returning from Ujjain. The Prakash Mali was driving the vehicle. The accident was so intense that the passengers of the vehicles failed to comprehend the situation. Jagdish and Amritlal died on the spot in the accident, while the remaining three are injured. The injured were sent to Badnagar hospital for treatment, said police.

Published on: Monday,August 30, 2021, 01:25 AM IST