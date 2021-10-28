Ujjain: 2 auspicious yogas coincide with Pushya Nakshatra today

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Pushya Nakshatra which is held to be the most auspicious time to shop for the prosperous year ahead is falling on first Thursday of Diwali.

This year Sarvartha Siddhi and Amrit Siddhi Yoga will also coincide with the Pushya Nakshatra throughout the day. In other words the whole day (Thursday) will be auspicious for shopping and making investments.

It is considered very auspicious when Pushya Nakshatra falls on Thursday and Sunday. This year Jupiter, Saturn is in Capricorn, ruled by Saturn. Both the planets will remain oriented and the sight of Moon will be on them. Because of this, Gajakesari Yoga will also be formed.

Moon signifies wealth, so this yoga will be auspicious in every way. According to Pandit Manish Sharma, buying new things in Pushya Nakshatra, which comes before Deepawali, is considered very auspicious. Then prepare yourself for shopping. Because Guru Pushya Sa Yoga is not going to come for the next one year, said a veteran astrologer.

Published on: Thursday, October 28, 2021, 11:47 AM IST