Madhya Pradesh: Translate literature in regional tongues

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Union government should set up a translation cell so that literature published in regional languages can be translated into Hindi, English and Urdu on yearly basis, says litterateur Dr Naresh from Chandigarh.

He was speaking at a seminar on Urdu and other languages at state museum in Shyamala Hills here on Wednesday. Madhya Pradesh Urdu Akademi organised the event. Well-known scholars and litterateurs of the country took part.

Director of Sahitya Akademi Vikas Dave was chief guest. He said while translating, translators should also think about protecting the identity of culture along with the language.

Yakub Yawar, litterateur and translator from Varanasi, said translation is an art and like other arts, it also demands intelligence, hard work and creativity.

Litterateur Khaleel ur Rehman from Delhi said Urdu language has been used in literary and social traditions of ancient and Hindu culture. The Hindu philosophy along with Sufism became its ideology, he said.

Azra Naqvi from Aligarh said it is necessary for translator to have a thorough knowledge of both the languages. Urdu Akademi director Nusrat Mehdi said it was a golden opportunity for translators to know about the tradition and importance of translation. The winners of speech competition, which was organised under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, were awarded.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Seven people injured as bus falls into gorge in Sidhi

Published on: Thursday, October 28, 2021, 12:41 AM IST