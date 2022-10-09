Ujjain: 18 shops of Freeganj Sabji Mandi looted

Traders and policemen present outside the Freeganj Sabzi Mandi area where a gang of thieves broke shutters of 18 shops in Ujjain on Saturday | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Ujjain Police is busy preparing for the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and thieves are taking advantage of this. They targeted 18 shops in Freeganj Sabzi Mandi one after the other, broke their locks and carried out the theft. Thieves stole cash, oil cans, almonds, cigarettes and chillers worth lakhs, said shop number 29 trader Lalchand Raikwar. The gang of thieves broke the locks with a jack and broke the CCTV cameras in the vegetable market and stole the DVR.

The thieves raided the vegetable market located on Maksi Road in the Madhav Nagar police station area on the intervening night of Friday-Saturday. This gang broke the locks of 18 shops simultaneously in the vegetable market. The locks of the donation box of the Hanuman temple built nearby were also broken. This is the biggest theft incident in the last 10 years. Thieves stole goods and cash worth lakhs of rupees from here.

There are about 50 shops of merchant members of the Mahakal Association in the vegetable market.

The theft was detected on Saturday morning when people started coming into the area. Police station in-charge Manish Lodha reached the spot along with the team and checked the CCTV cameras.

The cameras were in working condition but the thieves had stolen the DVR of the cameras. The police were unable to retrieve the footage from the spot. The traders said that 6 months ago and even 3 years ago, an incident of theft was carried out here. After the incident of theft, frustrated and angry traders had gheraoed the residence of higher education minister Mohan Yadav at Dussehra Maidan and demanded action against the negligent policemen.

TI Lodha said that a case has been registered.

Another theft reported

On the intervening night of Friday-Saturday, an incident of theft took place in an auto garage located near Birla Hospital in the Nanakheda police station area and the miscreants stole the compressor and motor. The Nanakheda police have registered a case on the report of the auto operator. Zakir son of Chuttan Khan, who lives in Gandhi Nagar of the Nagjhiri area, operates an auto garage. He went home last night after closing the garage. When he opened the shop on Saturday, the compressor, motorcycle parts, cooler motor and 70 kg of aluminium were stolen.