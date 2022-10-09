Indore: To mark PM’s visit on Oct 11; 600 electric poles to light up Indore-Ujjain route

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Indore and Ujjain on October 11. To mark the occasion, the 50 km route from Ujjain to Indore will be illuminated with lights and for this purpose around 600 poles have been erected along the route. Usually this work would have taken 15 days, but it was completed within 15 days by West Discom.

West Discom managing director Amit Tomar said that effective preparations have been made by the company for the visit of the Prime Minister. Under this, apart from the necessary works in the urban limits, adequate arrangements have been made for lighting the Ujjain-Indore road.

“For this, about 400 poles have been erected in Indore district and 200 in Ujjain district. The local administrations of these two districts are also helping, and the work of testing the lights has also started,” said Tomar.