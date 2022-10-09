Indore: More domestic oilseeds production to reduce edible oil imports, states Soybean Processors’ Association 

Dr Davish Jain (right), chairman, SOPA, interacts with the media here on Saturday. Girish Matlani is on the left. |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Dr. Davish Jain, chairman of the Soybean Processors’ Association (SoPA), has said that increasing domestic oilseeds production is the only way to reduce our dependence on import of edible oils. But this can be done only when the government makes available high-yielding varieties of soy and other oilseeds and natural, organic manure to farmers free of cost and mechanised farming tools. A majority of the farmers in the country do not have access to high-yielding seeds varieties and they cannot afford to purchase such seeds at higher prices.

Dr Jain was talking to the media on the sidelines of the inaugural day of 5th International Soy Conclave here on Saturday. SoPA chairman Dr Jain said that, despite a slew of measures and policy decisions taken by the government, India remained highly dependent on imports of edible oils. According to SoPA, the production of soybeans in the country is expected to be 120-125 lakh tons. The production figure is expected to reach 160 million tons by 2025 and 20 million tons by 2030, provided the government gives relief to farmers to grow soybean.

Promote non-GM soybean and value-added products

The SoPA chairman urged the government to promote and brand non-GM soybean and its value-added products across the world by adequately funding and assisting in its promotion and market development activities. He also advocated attaching top priority to development of high-quality non-GM soy meal for its use in the poultry industry, as well as for its export.

Gadkari to address conclave today

Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari will address the second day of the soy conclave with the theme, ‘Unwinding, Unfolding New Growth Opportunities in Soybean Sector in Online Mode’, on Sunday.

‘Conclave to help devise strategy for self-reliance’

‘Soy conclave-like events help develop networks with other stakeholders of soybean and edible oils industry. The essence of the deliberations will help devise ways to achieve self-reliance in the production of edible oils. State governments should offer incentives to achieve this ambitious target’

— Sandesh Pujari, marketing manager, Sunney Earth Minerals Pvt. Ltd, Jalgaon

‘Contamination making soy oils exports weaker’

‘Events like the soy conclave definitely help develop business networks. Soybean is a commodity of which every component can be capitalised on. Besides, contamination of its components is making exports weaker in the global market. The government and companies must take care of these aspects, as well’

— Yogendra Rathor, director, Gayatri Globals, Indore

‘Plant and machinery to help make us self-reliant’

‘There are various factors which will contribute to achieving the goal of making our country self-reliant in the field of edible oils. Plant and machinery is one of them. As the production of oilseeds grows, the need for plant and machinery will also rise. So, there’s a need to raise the production of oilseeds in the country’

— Hemant Saxena, senior manager, Servotech India Ltd, Mumbai