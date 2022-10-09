Indore: Law student shoots self, died 

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A law student allegedly ended his life after shooting himself at his residence under MG Road police station jurisdiction on Friday night. It is said that he was alone at home at the time of the incident. No suicide note was recovered from the spot so the reason for his suicide could not be establish yet.

MG Road police station in charge Santosh Yadav said that the deceased was identified as Rafe Arif, 19 year, a resident of Nayapura area of the city. He was found dead in his room and a bullet injury found in her body. It is said that the incident was discovered when one of the family members reached home. Later, the police were informed.

After the investigation on the spot, the police sent the body for the autopsy. No suicide note was recovered from the spot. The family members were also unaware about any of his problems. The police are investigating the case and the statements of his family members are being taken. Rafe was a law student from a city college.

Husband, three others booked in wife’s suicide

A man and three of his family members were booked in suicide case of his wife in Annapurna area, police said on Saturday. According to the Annapurna police station staff, 28-year-old Swadhika Pawar, a resident of Annapurna Nagar committed suicide in the last week of August. During the investigation, police found that she was being harassed by her husband Akash and three others of his family members for dowry. After being harassed by them, the woman ended her life. The police have registered a case against the accused under various sections and further investigation is on.

