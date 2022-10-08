Indore: BTech student found dead on railway track

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Body of a BTech student was recovered from the railway track in Rajendra Nagar area on Saturday. It was believed that he committed suicide by jumping before the train. However, the police said that the investigation is on to know the exact circumstances under which the incident happened.

Investigating officer ASI Rajendra Singh Chouhan from Rajendra Nagar police station said that the deceased was identified as Mitesh Mishra (19), a resident of Rewa district. He was staying here in a rented house in Dhanwantari Nagar area of the city and was pursuing BTech from IPC Academy.

He was found dead on the railway track in Rajendra Nagar by the people of the area after which they informed the police. ASI Chouhan said that it was believed that he died after being hit by a train. No suicide note was recovered from him so it is still not clear whether he committed suicide or it was an accident. His father is in CRPF in Guwahati. The local relative reached the district hospital and the family members are on their way to the city.