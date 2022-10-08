Indore: Amid Yellow Alert, weather keeps fluctuating in city

Moderate rain in the late evening hours at LIG square in the city. | ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The weather kept fluctuating throughout the day on Friday. While it rained in the morning, it remained dry in the afternoon and the sun came out briefly. However, it again started drizzling in the evening.

While the Meteorological Department has announced Yellow Alert for the region, the city is expected to witness light to moderate rainfall till October 10. The reason is the delay of withdrawal lines of the southwest monsoon that continues to pass through the western region of the state.

Most parts of the city experienced drizzle, while there was heavy rainfall in the bypass area on Thursday night and Friday morning. The rainfall was accompanied by thunderstorms and the weather station at the airport recorded 18.6 mm of rainfall on Friday morning.

The city recorded a maximum temperature of 28 degrees Celsius on Friday, which was 5 degrees Celsius below normal, while the minimum temperature was 21.7 degrees Celsius, which was one degree Celsius above normal. The morning and evening humidity was 96 per cent and 75 per cent, respectively. The wind blew in from the west at an average speed of 14 kilometres an hour.

Reasons for delay in monsoon withdrawal

A cyclonic circulation lies over Telangana and adjoining Vidarbha in lower tropospheric levels, while a trough runs from the cyclonic circulation over Coastal Andhra Pradesh to Uttarakhand across Telangana, West Madhya Pradesh & West Uttar Pradesh in lower tropospheric levels. Another cyclonic circulation lies over central parts of the south Bay of Bengal in lower and middle tropospheric levels. According to the Indian Meteorological Department, scattered low and medium clouds embedded with intense to very intense convection lay over the Bay of Bengal and the Andaman Sea. These weather-disrupting conditions are the major reasons for the delayed withdrawal of monsoon in the city.

