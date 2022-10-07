Indore: Imposter tries to dupe faculty members and staff of MGM Medical College in Dean's name

screenshot of fake account with picture of Dean Dr Sanjay Dixit |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Just a few days after a failed attempt of duping teachers and officers of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya through social media by creating a fake account of VC Prof Renu Jain, a similar attempt of embezzlement has taken place with the faculty members and staff of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, on Friday.

A conman impersonating as the Dean of MGM Medical College Dr Sanjay Dixit, using his picture on the Whatsapp account, sent a message to the faculty members and staff on their phone numbers and requested them to purchase Amazon pay gift cards.

The message read that he (impersonating as Dr Dixit) was busy at a crucial meeting and wanted the recipient of the message to purchase Amazon pay gift cards for him.

As the message did not come from the phone number used by Dr Dixit, none of the faculty members went in for purchasing the gift cards.

Instead, some of them informed the Dean that his phone was being misused for taking people for a ride. The faculty members also raised an alarm for others and circulated the message on the groups to prevent any fraud with them.

Later, the Dean lodged a complaint with the cyber cell police and also informed the faculty members about the incident.

"Many faculty members received such fraudulent messages from a whatsapp account using my photograph on it. We have lodged a complaint with the cyber cell and alerted the staff and faculty members for the same," Dr Dixit told Free Press.

The messages were sent to the faculty members from mobile number 6001776574.

One of the faculty members who received such messages said that the language used in the message was professional and anyone could have fallen prey to it.