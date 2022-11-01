Ujjain: 15 gm smack seized; 2 held

Representative image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Neelganga police arrested two youths standing at Veer Tejaji temple at Gau Ghat on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday with 15 grams of smack. During interrogation, it was revealed that the accused are said to take smack from female smugglers of the area. The police got a tip-off that two youths were standing near Veer Tejaji temple to deliver drugs. Acting swiftly, the police arrested Rajkumar (23) and Nikhil (22), both residents of Rajiv Ratna Colony. On searching, 15 gram of smack was recovered from the accused. The price of the drug is said to be Rs 15 lakh in the international market. The accused while being interrogated said that Pooja, wife of Rakesh, who lives in the Neelganga police station area and her two sons were waiting to sell smack. Neelganga police are also on the lookout for Pooja and her sons.

