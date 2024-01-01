Two More Positive Cases In Indore: Covid Caseload In December Mounts To 13 |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two more cases of Covid-19 have been reported in the city on Sunday as a 75-year-old man and a 20-year-old boy tested positive. With this, the total number of positive cases this month increased to 13.

The number of active cases in the city is nine. According to IDSP nodal officer Dr Amit Malakar, a 75-year-old man, resident of Bicholi Hapsi and a 20-year-old boy, resident of Rajendra Nagar were found positive on Sunday.

‘They both don’t have any travel history and they had gone for testing after having mild fever,’ he said. District epidemiologist Dr Anshul Mishra said that they have kept both the patients in home isolation and observing their health conditions continuously.

‘Seven other patients are also undergoing treatment in home isolation for seven days and will be discharged after seven days post re-testing of their samples. Samples of these patients have been sent for genome sequencing to AIIMS, Bhopal to learn about the strain of virus prevalent in the city,’ she added.