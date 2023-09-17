Two Arrested For Illegally Transporting Beer Worth Lakhs

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): City crime branch and Banganga police arrested two persons while they were illegally carrying beer worth lakhs of rupees in a mini truck, police said Saturday. Interestingly, the accused had made a box that looked like an electric generator and had concealed the beer boxes inside this box to mislead the police.

According to a crime branch officer, information was received that a truck containing beer (alcoholic beverage) would reach the city from Ujjain. The crime branch accompanied by the Banganga police searched the truck and caught a truck with an electric generator. During the search, police found boxes containing beer inside the container.

The police recovered about 7,00 boxes of beer from the container and the truck was also seized. The value of the beer and truck is about Rs 60 lakh. The accused have been identified as Hemant Sitole and Kunal Rahwal residents of Pithampur and Pardeshipura areas respectively.

They allegedly informed the police that they had to supply the liquor in the city. Both the accused were handed over to the Banganga police station staff for further action. They were booked under Section 34 (2) of the Excise Act. Their accomplices in the crime are also being searched by the police. Also, information about the consigner is also being gathered.

Read Also Indore: Youth Feared Drowned In Nullah During Heavy Rains

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)