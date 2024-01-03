Truckers’ Strike: Transport Services Crippled, Supply Of Vegetables, Fruits, And Other Commodities Remain Affected

ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The strike of the drivers of commercial vehicles, including trucks and tankers, passenger buses, and auto-rickshaws continued to cripple transportation in the city for the second consecutive day, on Tuesday.

The transport services remained badly hit as the intercity and interstate buses remained parked while only a few of the city buses could run. Moreover, the situation turned grave when the truck and transport operators too extended their support to the strike which put the trucks off-road.

The supply of vegetables, fruits, and other essential commodities was hit and the condition is likely to get worse on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the agitating drivers staged demonstrations against the Hit and Run law at various places in the city. The protest even turned violent at three places including Gangawal Bus Stand, Rajwada and Musakhedi where the agitators pelted stones on three city buses and broke their windshields.

Later, the police had to use a light cane charge to disperse the protesters while cases were registered at Chhatripura Police Station and others.

Autorickshaw drivers assn too joins the strike, E-rickshaws provide relief

In order to protest against the Hit and Run law, the association of auto drivers announced ‘Quit Steering Movement’ and decided to stage a protest at the residence of Member of Parliament Shankar Lalwani on Wednesday.

President of Indore Autorickshaw Drivers Federation Rajesh Bidkar said that autorickshaw and e-rickshaw drivers will also join the strike and will not run in the city on Wednesday. However, people got some relief due to some city buses, mini buses, and e-rickshaws in the city which dropped the people at their destinations.

AIMTC supports strike, trucks remain parked

All India Motor Transport Congress has also supported the drivers' movement with which over 95 lakh trucks across the country would also stop running. CL Mukati, president of Indore Truck and Transport Association, said that around 50 thousand vehicles get loaded and unloaded every day in Indore but no work could be done on Tuesday. The supply of materials coming from other states was severely affected.

“All India Motor Transport Congress supported the countrywide driver movement in the zoom meeting. Association officials from across the country participated in this meeting. Everyone has decided to support the drivers' movement. Organisations of all the states have supported the call of the Transport Congress,” Mukati added.

Rush at rly station, bus stands wear deserted look

A large number of people were affected due to the strike, mainly those going up and down for work. A heavy rush could be seen on the railway station while the bus stands wore a barren look. People were seen travelling with their bags to find any conveyance to reach their destinations. Many had to return home due to the strike.