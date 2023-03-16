Tribal death: Congress ups the ante

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Senior Congress leader and former Union minister Kantilal Bhuria on Thursday alleged that the government was trying to ‘buy’ the death of a tribal for Rs 10 lakh.

“BJP government is protecting the accused and they have failed to give protection to the tribal.

By giving Rs 10 lakh ex gratia to the family of the tribal youth who was killed allegedly by the police, the government is bidding on a tribal’s life. If they can give Rs 10 lakh, why can’t they give Rs 5 crore,” Bhuria said.

Bhuria along with other Congress leaders, including former Home Minister Bala Bachchan, MLA Panchilal Medha, Jhooma Solanki, city Congress in-charge Mahendra Joshi, and district Congress president Sadashiv Yadav had reached the house of the youth, who died allegedly due to police firing on Wednesday night, and met the family members. They were sent by former chief minister Kamal Nath to investigate the matter and to prepare a report.

Meanwhile, Bala Bachchan alleged that the incident proved that chief minister Shivraj Singh

Chouhan and home minister Narottam Mishra have failed in maintaining peace in the state and in protecting the tribals.

“Crime against tribals has increased by 128 percent in the state. It was the failure of the police, administration, and government due to which the incident took place. If police had lodged an FIR against the accused under murder charges, no such incident would have taken place,” he added.

Nath talked to family over phone

Former chief minister Kamal Nath talked to the family members of the deceased over phone and assured them of providing all help and support. The delegation of Congress leaders also connected family members of the deceased to Kamal Nath over phone.

Crime graph increasing

Former minister Sajjan Singh Verma, MPCC secretary Rajesh Chokse, spokesperson Amit Chourasiya and others too targeted the government and said that ‘Gunda Raj’ has taken place in the state and the condition of law and order is deteriorating.

They also said that the incident in Mhow was similar to the incident in UP’s Hathras.

Secretary Nilabh Shukla targeted BJP MLA Usha Thakur and MP for not reaching the village or to meet the family members of the victims after the incident.