Madhya Pradesh: 12 IPS officials transferred, top cops of Bhopal, Indore to swap postings

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh government on Thursday transferred 12 Indian Police Service (IPS) officials including the police commissioners of Bhopal and Indore who would take over each other's postings.

As per the government order, Bhopal police commissioner Makrand Deoskar will replace Indore top cop Harinarayan Chari Mishra.

Mishra would take over as the new police commissioner of the state capital.

Earlier, when the police commissioner system was introduced in Bhopal and Indore in order to effectively curb crime, Deoskar and Mishra became the first police commissioners of the two cities, respectively.

Among other officials who were transferred, Yogesh Mudgal was appointed additional director general (ADG) technical services at the police headquarters (PHQ), while G Akheto Sema will be the new ADG jails, sources said.

ADG Anil Kumar was posted as ADG State Industrial Security Force (SISF), community policing, with an additional charge of RTI.

Vivek Sharma was posted as ADG planning at the PHQ, the sources said.

Six Inspector General-level officials were also given new postings.

Among them, Deepika Suri was posted as IG administration at the PHQ, Pramod Varma as IG Sagar range, Abhay Singh as IG (rural), Bhopal, Anurag as IG intelligence at PHQ, Irshad Wali as IG Hoshangabad range and Sushant Kumar Saxena as IG Chambal Zone, Morena, the sources added.