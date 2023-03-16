 WATCH: Brazil shooters reach Bhopal for ISSF World Cup, welcomed with 'dhol' beats
The city will host its first shooting world cup at the Madhya Pradesh State Shooting Academy, Bishan Khedi, from March 20 to 27.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, March 16, 2023, 03:35 PM IST
Brazil shooters reach Bhopal for ISSF World Cup, welcomed with 'dhol' beats | Twitter

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Brazil Shooters taking part in the upcoming International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup 2023 reached Bhopal on Wednesday night. Guest shooters were welcomed with 'dhol' beats. 

Officials of the directorate of sports and youth welfare along with the officials of National Rifle Federation of India (NRAI) welcomed the athletes.

In the upcoming world cup around 325 elite shooters along with 75 officials from 33 countries will participate in the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup, 2023 in rifle and pistol shooting. The city will host its first shooting world cup at the Madhya Pradesh State Shooting Academy, Bishan Khedi, from March 20 to 27.

The ISSF World Cup is being organised in technical collaboration with the National Rifle Federation of India (NRAI), New Delhi.

article-image

