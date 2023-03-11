ISSF World Cup: Indian shooters reach Bhopal for preparatory camp

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Around 325 elite shooters and 75 officials from 33 countries will participate in the upcoming 2023 International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup in rifle and pistol shooting. The city will host its first shooting world cup at the Madhya Pradesh State Shooting Academy, Bishan Khedi, from March 20 to 31.

The Indian contingent participating in the World Cup arrived in Bhopal on Friday to take part in the preparatory camp for the ISSF World Cup from March 10 to 19. MP's ace shooter Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, along with many other elite shooters like Manu Bhaker, Anjum Moudgil, and Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil are preparing for the upcoming world cup at the MP State Shooting Academy.

The ISSF World Cup is being organised in technical collaboration with the National Rifle Federation of India (NRAI), New Delhi. Along with this, four experts from SIUS, Switzerland (SIUS is the world's leading manufacturer of electronic scoring systems for sport and the military), will also come to Bhopal for technical cooperation in the World Cup.