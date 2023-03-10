Bhopal: Milk, dairy products worth Rs 44 lakh collected for checking in Madhya Pradesh

Representative Pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Food and Drugs Administration Department collected 4,666 samples of milk and milk products and 1,536 other products worth Rs 44 lakh in Madhya Pradesh under the drive launched to prevent sale of spurious goods ahead for Holi festival in first week of March.

Department officials said licence has been suspended in two cases while four cases were taken to court. The raids were part of routine action against possible adulteration of food items ahead of festival.

State officer DK Verma said samples were collected under the drive ahead of Holi festival in the state. Mawa, paneer and other milk products were tested through magic box, mobile laboratories on the spot. Even vehicles carrying products from milk collection centres, chilling plants were checked, Verma added.