Tribal Day In Indore: Thousands Groove On Music And Beats Of Mandal At Rally From Lalbagh To Rajiv Gandhi Square

Thousands of people participated in the rally organised on the International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A rally was organised on International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples from Lalbagh on Friday. †The rally saw people wearing their traditional attire enjoying musical instruments.

The rally began at Lalbagh with a tribute to the ancestors, showcasing the unity and culture of the community. The people gathered from all across the state to participate in the event and even the rain could not dampen their spirit. Before the rally began the youth, dressed in traditional attire, danced to tribal songs and the beats of the mandal.

The event featured a vibrant cultural programme, where tribal communities from various parts of the city performed dances and songs, adding to the festivities.

Karan Bhagat, the media coordinator of the organising committee, shared that the rally began from Lalbag and passed through significant parts of the city, including Collectorate, Sindhi Colony, Tower Square, BhanwarkuanSquare aka Krantisurya Tantya Bheel Square, finally reaching the Shubh Karaj Garden at Rajiv Gandhi Square, where it culminated in a gathering.

National president of JAYS (Jai Adivasi Yuva Shakti) Lokesh Mujalda asked the Supreme Court to reconsider its decision on the SC-ST sub-quota.

Massive traffic congestion

Wheels were stuck for hours as massive traffic congestion occurred on all routes leading towards Bhanwarkuan Square on Friday, due to a mass congregation on the occasion of International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples. Several motorists were stuck on the roads waiting for the traffic to clear. Frustrated people had no choice but to move at snailís pace on both the lanes as the traffic police seemed powerless to do anything to help them.

Freeze Square: Choitram Square, IT Park Square, Rajeev Gandhi Sqaure, Tower Square, Manik Bagh Road. People claimed there were no buses running on the route.