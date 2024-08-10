 Bhopal: Activist Takes Exception To Documentary Filming At Pench Tiger Reserve
Pointing at the violation of the rule, the activist has demanded removal of Acting Principal Chief Conservator of Forest Shubhranjan Sen. He writes to NTCA, says permission granted for filming when the reserve is closed to public.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, August 10, 2024, 12:29 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Wildlife activist Ajay Dubey has lodged a complaint with National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) over permitting a student to shoot a documentary in Pench Tiger Reserve during monsoon when the reserve is closed to the public.

Pointing at the violation of the rule, the activist has demanded removal of Acting Principal Chief Conservator of Forest Shubhranjan Sen.

The activist has expressed surprise over permission being granted to a student to film the documentary at the tiger reserve between July 24 and August 25 as the reserve remains closed during this period.

Talking to Free Press, Dubey said that NTCA has taken cognizance of his complaint. From July 1 till September 30, the entry remains prohibited in tiger reserves, however in charge PCCF Shubhranjan Sen ignored the NTCA provisions and Wildlife Conservation Act to grant free picturization permission to student Tushar Bhojwani, said Dubey. He has requested the NTCA to cancel this documentary shooting permission granted on July 23.

However, on being contacted, Sen refused to have any knowledge of the matter.

