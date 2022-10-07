Trains’ stoppage restored at Vikramgarh Alot Railway Station

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Stoppage of Jammu Tawi Express and Bhagat Ki Kothi trains, which were running before Covid-19 hit but had to be halted due to the pandemic, have been restored at Vikramgarh Alot Railway Station.

Local representatives have been seeking restoration of stoppages of important trains at the station in the constituency for a long time which was halted due to Covid-triggered pandemic.

Ujjain-Alot MP Anil Firojia had several times urged the Railway minister Ashwin Vaishnaw for restoration of stoppage of important trains and his efforts finally paid off. Firojia was accorded a warm welcome by civic body chief councillors along with the members of Nageshwar Tirth Pedhi.

Divisional president Vikram Singh Anjana, in his welcome address, extended gratitude to MP Anil Firojia for laying efforts in this direction. Due to the non-stoppage of long-distance trains at Alot railway station, people had to travel by private vehicles.

This led to a wastage of time and money. But with restoration of stoppages of Bhagat Ki Kothi train which travels from Bikaner to Bilaspur and Jammu Tawi Express which covers Mumbai to Katra. Commuters travelling inter-state would get relief. Thousands of people visiting the prominent Jain pilgrim centre Nageshwar temple and famous Hussain Tekri in Jaora would also get relief now.

Former MLA Jitendra Gehlot, Mandal president Vikram Singh Aajna, MP representative Nandan Raj Jain, municipal council president representative Abhishek Jain, city council vice president Mahendra Singh Solanki, district president representative Sambhu Lala, Sarpanch Dugar Singh Pawar and other dignitaries were also present.

