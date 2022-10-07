e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreAlot: Khartargachh Millennium Fest to be held on October 9

Alot: Khartargachh Millennium Fest to be held on October 9

Giving this information, the national convenor of Khartargachh Millennium Festival Committee Lalit Nahata and general secretary Suparaschand Golcha said that the inauguration of Khartargachh Millennium Festival will be held at UIT Auditorium in Kota on October 9.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, October 07, 2022, 09:21 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): To celebrate the completion of millennium of one of the oldest “Gachhas” of the Jain community, a grand “Khartargachh Millennium Festival” is going to be held in Kota city in Rajasthan on October 9. The event is being organised under joint aegis of Khartargachh Millennium Festival Committee and Jain Shwetambar Pedhi, Kota.

Giving this information, the national convenor of Khartargachh Millennium Festival Committee Lalit Nahata and general secretary Suparaschand Golcha said that the inauguration of Khartargachh Millennium Festival will be held at UIT Auditorium in Kota on October 9.

Chief guest among Lok Sabha Speaker Omkrishna Birla, minister of autonomous and urban development, government of Rajasthan Shanti Dhariwal, special guest Om Prakash Sakhlecha, minister of science and technology, government of Madhya Pradesh, minister of mining and animal husbandry, Pramod Jain, Rajasthan state goseva commission chairman Mevaram Jain and other political and administrative dignitaries are expected to attend in the event. Devotees from across the country are also expected to come as well. 

Members of the festival committee and Jain Shwetambar Pedhi Kota have been laying efforts in order to make the event a success. Khatargachh Shree Sangh President, Alot, Suresh Bathia have appealed to members to participate in large numbers.

Read Also
Alot: Two cops suspended for extortion, threatening to implicate trader in illicit drug case
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Alot: Khartargachh Millennium Fest to be held on October 9

Alot: Khartargachh Millennium Fest to be held on October 9

Agar: Six senior citizens wrongly declared ‘dead’ by govt get pension

Agar: Six senior citizens wrongly declared ‘dead’ by govt get pension

Indore: Imposter tries to dupe faculty members and staff of MGM Medical College in Dean's name

Indore: Imposter tries to dupe faculty members and staff of MGM Medical College in Dean's name

Indore: After intervention of MP CM's helpline, BSF inspector duped nine years ago lodges complaint

Indore: After intervention of MP CM's helpline, BSF inspector duped nine years ago lodges complaint

Dewas: Players feted on selection in state softball team

Dewas: Players feted on selection in state softball team