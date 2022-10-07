Alot: Khartargachh Millennium Fest to be held on October 9

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): To celebrate the completion of millennium of one of the oldest “Gachhas” of the Jain community, a grand “Khartargachh Millennium Festival” is going to be held in Kota city in Rajasthan on October 9. The event is being organised under joint aegis of Khartargachh Millennium Festival Committee and Jain Shwetambar Pedhi, Kota.

Giving this information, the national convenor of Khartargachh Millennium Festival Committee Lalit Nahata and general secretary Suparaschand Golcha said that the inauguration of Khartargachh Millennium Festival will be held at UIT Auditorium in Kota on October 9.

Chief guest among Lok Sabha Speaker Omkrishna Birla, minister of autonomous and urban development, government of Rajasthan Shanti Dhariwal, special guest Om Prakash Sakhlecha, minister of science and technology, government of Madhya Pradesh, minister of mining and animal husbandry, Pramod Jain, Rajasthan state goseva commission chairman Mevaram Jain and other political and administrative dignitaries are expected to attend in the event. Devotees from across the country are also expected to come as well.

Members of the festival committee and Jain Shwetambar Pedhi Kota have been laying efforts in order to make the event a success. Khatargachh Shree Sangh President, Alot, Suresh Bathia have appealed to members to participate in large numbers.