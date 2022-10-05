Alot: Two cops suspended for extortion, threatening to implicate trader in illicit drug case

Representative Image | Pixabay

ALOT (Madhya Pradesh): Two cops attached to Tal Police Station have been suspended with immediate effect for extorting money from a local trader by threatening to frame him in a false case of illicit drugs.

As per information, two constables attached to Tal police station namely Vikas Jat and Arwind Chouhan on October 3 carried out a surprise check at a wholesale and retail grocery shop owned by Pankaj Dhanotiya (Member of Advocate Association). The duo reportedly demanded settlement money from the trader by threatening to book him on false charges of selling drugs.

Agitated over this, the trader informed city representatives and journalists. On being informed, Tal SHO Nagesh Yadav rushed to the scene and took the duo to the police station. Locals demanded strict action against both accused and to book them under relevant sections. Giving further information, Alot SDOP Shabera Ansari said that both constables have been suspended with immediate effect for carrying out the raid without any prior information. An inquiry has been launched into the matter.