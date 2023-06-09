Traders not facing any problem in exchanging, depositing Rs 2,000 notes: Union minister

Union minister Som Prakash (3 rd from left) and Maharashtra minister Sudhir Mungantiwar (2 nd from left) and other releases book on nine years of achievement of PM Narendra Modi government in Indore on Thursday | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Minister of state for commerce and industry Som Prakash on Thursday claimed businesspersons and traders were not facing any problem in depositing or exchanging Rs 2,000 notes that were withdrawn from circulation by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) last month.

He said enough time has been given to people to deposit or exchange the high-value currency, which was introduced in November 2016.

"I have spoken to several traders and industrialists over the decision to withdraw the Rs 2,000 notes. Anyone can go to a bank and get them exchanged. None of them had a problem" the Union minister told reporters here.

Maha minister says some parties's; toolkit for violence

Maharashtra minister Sudhir Mungantiwar here said violence in his state over posters and social media posts on Mughal emperor Aurangzeb and 18th century Mysore ruler Tipu Sultan was part of the ‘toolkit’

of some parties who want to stall development. "Kolhapur and Ahmednagar incidents were from the toolkit of some political parties as part of a conspiracy. These parties know they cannot come to power on the strength of developmental politics," he told reporters.

Hitting back at Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut's allegation that the violence was the result of an intelligence failure, Mungantiwar said ‘Aurangzeb's supporters’ find a ray of hope in the former, adding that ‘some people take birth to speak ill.’

