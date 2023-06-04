 Timely redress of applications seeking correction in GST registration details needed-Tax consultants urge CGST and SGST Commissioners 
Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, June 04, 2023, 01:45 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In the wake of the random physical verification of GST registration, tax consultants have urged Commissioners of SGST and CGST to timely redress the applications seeking correction in details of GST registration.

Madhya Pradesh Tax Law Bar Association and Commercial Tax Practitioners Association sent a written memorandum on this issue to Commissioner of SGST Lokesh Kumar Jatav and CGST Commissioner Partho Roychoudhary. Both organisations have demanded that all applications submitted for amendment in the details of the registration on the GST Common Portal should be processed timely. 

As is well known a few days ago Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) issued a circular for physical verification of fake dealers and bogus registrations. It has directed the GST Department (State and Central GST), following which officials of both departments are running a drive from May 16 to July 15. During the drive physical examination of the business place, business etc of dealers is being done and action is being taken to cancel their GST registration.

MPTLBA president AK Lakhotia informed that according to the provisions and rules mentioned in the GST legislation if a registered businessman submits an application to make necessary amendments in the details in his registration certificate, the application must be resolved in the prescribed time limit i.e. 15 days. But currently, it is being seen that timely disposal of such applications is not being done by the departmental officials, due to which the tax payers are forced to face problems.

