Three Indore-Based Teams Make E-Vehicles For Baja SAEINDIA 2024

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): There city-based teams would take part in the Baja SAEINDIA 2024. These include the team of Shri Govindram Seksaria Institute of Technology and Science (SGSITS) and two private colleges that have prepared electric vehicles to take part in the event. The event will be held from March 6 and the teams are confident of their win.

The SGSITS team is led by Ashirwad Mishra. "The biggest challenge was funding, but college alumni helped us," Mishra said. Furthermore, the team gained support from the college financially and technically. "On a technical note, we struggled with setting up the electric engine and checking on motor response," Chaitanya Buwade from the team said.

Muskan Gupta from the team said, "We used the Peltier module kit, which made the difference and helped us in completing the vehicle." Prateek Sagitra, team manager, said, "We have added other utilities like temperature sensors, speedometers and distance coverage panel to help the driver navigate the vehicle."

Baja SAEINDIA is a design series competition run by the Society of Automotive Engineers International (SAE International) for college students. It simulates real-world engineering design projects and related challenges. As part of the challenge Engineering students have to design and build an off-road vehicle that will survive rough terrain.