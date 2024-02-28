Indore: Japanese Encephalitis Vaccination Drive Begins

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): ‘JE vaccination drive’ started to protect children from Japanese Encephalitis began in the district on Tuesday. The drive started in four districts of the state simultaneously in Indore, Bhopal, Sagar and Narmadapuram. Most cases of "Japanese fever" have been reported from Uttar Pradesh and some cases have also been reported for the State.

The campaign was launched in the district on Tuesday by MP Shankar Lalwani and councillor Pankhuri Jain Doshi at the Government PC Sethi Hospital. Ten-year-old Tanishk Verma, 04-year-old Bhavani Verma, and 1.5-year-old old Harshvardhan and Rudransh were vaccinated and cards were distributed.

On this occasion, Lalwani said that this is an important step towards health promotion of children. He said that under the drive at many designated institutions of the district, JE vaccine will be given free of cost every day. Also, the vaccine will be administered at all the vaccination centres on regular vaccination days.

The disease is mosquito-borne and is transmitted from birds and pigs through mosquitoes. This is not a human-to-human infection. Under the campaign, this vaccine will be administered to children in the age group of 01 to 15 years. When infected, the child gets tremors, faints and death can also occur.

The safest way to avoid this viral disease is vaccination. Initially, vaccination will be done at the community level at all the vaccination centres and then the vaccine will be added to the regular vaccination schedule. Earlier, children were protected from 11 diseases through vaccination, which will now increase to 12 diseases.

On this occasion, chief medical and health officer Dr. BS Saitya, district vaccination officer Dr. Tarun Gupta, officer-in-charge Dr. Nikhil Ojha, district extension and media officer Dr. Manisha Pandit, zonal officer Dr. Ajay Gupta etc, were present.

An appeal has been made to all family members to keep their children aged between 1 to 15 years safe from this disease and make sure that they are vaccinated against the disease. It was told that this vaccine will be administered at Chacha Nehru Children's Hospital, Index Medical College, Aurobindo Institute of Medical College, Hukumchand Poly Clinic, Poly Clinic Malharganj, PC Sethi Hospital, Community Health Center Banganga, Mangilal Churiya Hospital and in UAPC Aranya Nagar.