 Three Cops Killed In Road Accident In MP's Khargone
IANSUpdated: Saturday, September 02, 2023, 03:15 PM IST
Representational Image

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Three cops were killed and two others injured in a road accident in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district early on Saturday.

According to sources, the incident took place around 4:30 a.m. when the policemen were returning to their office by car after being deployed at a religious procession. On the way the car rammed into a cement-laden truck from the rear. While three cops died on spot, two were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. The deceased have been identified as Vimal Tiwari (SI), Ramesh Bhaskar (SI) and Ramesh Kumawat (Constable).

