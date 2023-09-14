 Three Booked For Shooting And Injuring Property Broker  
According to Banganga police station in charge Neeraj Birthare, the incident took place near Kalindi Gold City.

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Three persons were booked for shooting and injuring a property broker following an argument between them over a property issue in the Banganga area on Wednesday evening. The property broker is undergoing treatment in a city hospital.

According to Banganga police station in charge Neeraj Birthare, the incident took place near Kalindi Gold City. Property broker Vikas Chouksey, a resident of Hira Nagar area, had gone to Banganga area for some work.

Accused Mahendra Trivedi, Sumer and one of their friends stopped him. They had an argument over an old rivalry. The situation turned intense and one of the accused opened fire using a pistol.

Chouksey received a bullet in the thigh and another near the waist. Police said that his condition is stated to be out of danger. After the firing, the accused managed to flee from the spot.

The police are taking the statement of the injured persons to know the exact reason behind the incident. The accused could not be arrested till the filing of the report. A team has been constituted to search for them. 

