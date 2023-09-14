MP: Man Arrested, 54 Litres Liquor Found In His Shop In Pipariya | File/ Representative Image

Pipariya (Madhya Pradesh): The rural police claimed to have arrested a shopkeeper and found 54 litres of country-made liquor worth Rs 33,000 in his outlet, official sources said on Wednesday.

Town inspector Girish Tripathi said he received a tipoff that country-made liquor had been selling from a general merchant shop in Sarra-Kishore village under Mangalwada police station on the banks of the Narmada.

A police team rushed to the spot and raided the shop of Sardar Singh Rajput and came across a huge quantity of liquor kept there. A case was registered against Rajput and sent him to jail.

Tripathi further said nine cases had been registered against Rajput in Mangalwada for violating the Excise Act.

Liquor selling on banks of Narmada

Sarra village from where the police confiscated liquor is situation on the banks of the Narmada, although selling liquor from this place is completely banned. Liquor is regularly sold in Sandia, Seoni, Sarra, Sahalwada, Kanthi, Surela, Budhni, Gadrauli, Khaira and Mathni villages located on the banks of the river.

The excise department is, however, not taking action against liquor sellers. On the other hand, the villagers protest against it.

