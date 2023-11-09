Their (Cong) Mohabbat Ki Dukan Has Nafrat Ka Samaan: Scindia

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Targeting the Congress, Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday said, “Their mohabbat ki dukaan has only nafrat ka samaan.”

Addressing a public rally in support of BJP candidate from Rau constituency Madhu Verma, Scindia also cautioned the public, “If Congress comes to power in the state, it will shut down all public centric government schemes.”

Hitting out at Kamal Nath, he said that the as chief minister the Congress leader had cited lack of funds to decline extending benefits of welfare schemes to people.

“But, Shivraj Singh Chouhan opened the treasury for the ladli behna and launched the scheme. Now, Congress is copying the same scheme. We are giving Rs 1,000 to ladli behna and they are promising Rs 1,500,”Scindia added.

Without taking names of Nath and Digvijaya Singh, he said that the pair of ‘elder and younger brothers’ had dumped in the state into a rigmarole during 18-month of Congress rule.

He urged people to ensure Madhu Verma’s victory to strengthen PM Modi and for development of Rau.

Patwari prepares tea during campaigning

Former minister and Congress candidate from Rau Jitu Patwari prepared tea at a tea stall near Silicon City during poll campaign on Wednesday.

He prepared and distributed tea to customers and also asked them to pay for it to the shop keeper. He later appealed to people to vote for him for speeding up the development work of Rau.

“Rau is better than Budhni, the constituency of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, in terms of development. I have ensured development in my area even when during BJP rule in the state. People of constituency are my family and they will bless me again. I will leave no stone unturned to re-pay their love and blessings after becoming the minister in the upcoming Kamal Nath government,” Patwari said.

He conducted a poll campaign in Silicon City, Pragati Vihar, Manavta Nagar, Star City, Balaji Chowk and other areas.

