 Indore: Grain & Vegetable Mandies To Be Closed Due To Diwali & Election
Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, November 09, 2023, 07:43 AM IST
Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In view of Diwali and state assembly elections, Laxmibai Nagar, Sanyogitaganj (Chhanwani) Anaj Mandi and Devi Ahilyabai Holkar fruit and vegetable Mandi will remain be closed on scheduled days. The date of muhurat auction has also been fixed in these markets.

Assistant director and secretary, Agricultural Produce Market, said that Lakshmibai Nagar Mandi would remain closed from November 9 to 14. Muhurat Nimlami (auction) work would start at 08:31 am on Wednesday. The market will also remain closed on November 16 and 17 due to voting. Similarly, there will be a holiday in Sanyogitaganj (Chhawani) Mandi from November 10 to November 17 and Muhurt auction work will start on November 18, 2023 at 08:31 am. It was stated that business in potato and onion sector of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Fruit and Vegetable Mandi premises will remain be closed from November 12 to November 14. Muhurt auction work will start here on November 15, 2023 at 10:51 am. The vegetable, fruit and flower sector will remain closed on November 13, 2023 and due to voting, there will be a holiday in the entire Mandi area on November 17. Farmers have been requested not to bring their produce during holidays to avoid inconvenience. The markets will remain operational as usual from November 18.

