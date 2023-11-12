Theft Of Goods Worth ₹39L: Three Held From Raj

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Three persons from Rajasthan were arrested in connection with theft worth Rs 39 lakh at a businessman’s house in MG Road, police said on Saturday.

One of the three accused was ex-domestic help of the complainant. He had allegedly committed the theft along with his two accomplices.

The stolen valuables and cash were recovered from them and further investigation was on.

MG Road police station in-charge Vijay Singh Sisodiya said that the theft was reported in the house of Shivam Waghle in Kachhi Mohalla on November 2. Gold and diamond ornaments worth Rs 35 lakh and Rs 4 lakh in cash were stolen. During the investigation, police detected the role of Waghle's ex domestic help Naresh. Naresh was arrested by the MIG police for his involvement in a theft in 2019 too. The police collected more information about him and arrested him from his village in Udaipur district.

During sustained questioning, Naresh allegedly confessed to his crime and informed the police that he along with his friend Bharat had committed theft at Waghle’s house.

After the theft, he had given the stolen goods to his brother Ishwarlal. On his tip off, Bharat and IshwarLal were arrested from Rajasthan. A diamond necklace worth Rs 15 lakh, a gold mangalsutra worth Rs 10 lakh and other ornaments worth Rs 35 lakh and cash were recovered from them.

The MG Road police took the help of Tukoganj police, Central Kotwali police and Rajasthan police to arrest the accused. Commissioner of Police Makrand Deouskar awarded a cash reward of Rs 30,000 to the team that nabbed the accused and recovered the entire stolen goods from them.