Indore: Over 13K Personnel Undergo Voting Process Training

Representational Pic

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Four-day training programme for polling parties of the district concluded on Saturday. In these four days, officers and employees deployed in polling parties were imparted training in conducting well-organised voting. More than 13,000 officers and employees underwent training during four-day period.

Polling party members could attend a special session in Holkar Science College on November 14 to resolve their queries.

During the training, the polling parties were given detailed information about conducting the polling systematically and as per the rules, operation of EVMs, procedure for conducting polls, rights and duties of the polling parties, instructions given by the Election Commission of India regarding voting, rules and laws related to voting etc. They were also given practical training on how to vote using EVMs. During the training, voting also took place through postal ballot. Chief Master Trainer Dr. RK Pandey said that the polling personnel were trained by 80 master trainers of the Election Commission of India.

