 Temple History: Sacred Ganesh Idol Unearthed In Silawat Pura; Installed in 1984 Amid Curfew
The priest of the temple, Ajay Rathore said that in the year 1983, our grandfather Tejkaran Rathore used to come to worship at the Narmadeshwar temple at Harsiddhi Phool Mandi every day.

ARSH RAFIK VISAAL Pintu NamdevUpdated: Thursday, September 12, 2024, 01:48 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Many incredible stories of Lord Ganesh are in circulation among bhakts. One of these stories relates to Lord Ganesh’s temple located in Silawatpura which has come into existence ever since a bhakt sensed that a Ganesh idol was present on the spot and after digging for some time an idol appeared in 1983 and the temple was established in 1984.

The priest of the temple, Ajay Rathore said that in the year 1983, our grandfather Tejkaran Rathore used to come to worship at the Narmadeshwar temple at Harsiddhi Phool Mandi every day. He also goes to Bijasan Mata Mandir very often. There was a tree from which he used to pluck flowers and had become very old.

One fine day, while worshipping, he sensed that Lord Ganesh was present under the Ankde tree present there. He dug the earth and found the idol of the Lord at the root of the tree. Even though the curfew was in place at that time, he installed the idol in Shri Ganesh Dham in Silawatpura. In the year 1984, the idol was duly installed on Pushya Nakshatra.

FPJ Shorts
The Sarkari Ganesh is immersed on the fourth day of Ganesha Chaturthi was immersed on Wednesday. The ritual is a tradition that has been followed ever since the Holkar Era. The idol was immersed at Gangaur Ghat.

On Wednesday, ensuring eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi, the idol was immersed in a huge utensil. As per the beliefs, traditionally Holkars used to immerse the Lord Ganesh’s idol in the kund situated on Gangaur Ghat.

